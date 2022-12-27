Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $11.43 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1,605.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,133 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,180 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

