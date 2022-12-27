Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94.

