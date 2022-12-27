Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 328,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.