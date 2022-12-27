TowneBank (TOWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

TowneBank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

