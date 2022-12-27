Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 239.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $25.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

DDS opened at $318.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.81. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $390.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.32.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $6.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 59.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

