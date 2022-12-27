Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Raised by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1,143.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,269,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.9 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $176.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

