Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,143 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.