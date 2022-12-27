Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.83% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILCB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,093,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 134,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76.

