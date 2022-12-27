Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,379 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

