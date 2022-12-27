FirstService Co. (FSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2025 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

FirstService has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. FirstService has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstService to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. FirstService has a 12 month low of $112.44 and a 12 month high of $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.04.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $960.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FirstService by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in FirstService by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

