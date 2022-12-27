Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on January 17th

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 119.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

SUI stock opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

