Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 68.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 119.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EPRT opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

