EastGroup Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 137.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $148.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average is $157.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 28.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

