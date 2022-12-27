National Fuel Gas (NFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

NYSE:NFG opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.82. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

