Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Danaher has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $259.86 on Tuesday. Danaher has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 414,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

