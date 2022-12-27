SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -1,160.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

SLG opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

