Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15 on January 13th

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Colliers International Group has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Colliers International Group has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CIGI stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $158.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 22.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Colliers International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.