Colliers International Group Inc (CIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Friday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion.
Insider Activity
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.