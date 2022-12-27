BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $601.14 million and $7.07 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008402 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00026625 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005321 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002414 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004423 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004966 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000862 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
