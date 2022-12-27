Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $33.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

