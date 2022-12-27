PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 104.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PMT. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

