West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 13th

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2022

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on West Fraser Timber in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 158,797.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after buying an additional 158,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 98,884 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $6,035,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 66,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

See Also

