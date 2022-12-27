West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 13th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
West Fraser Timber stock opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53.
WFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on West Fraser Timber in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
