DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
DiamondRock Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance
DRH stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $461,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,432,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 243,261 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 115.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 197,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 105,737 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 214,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period.
About DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.