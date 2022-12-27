Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

