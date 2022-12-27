Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.1% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 749,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,263,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.54.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

