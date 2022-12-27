Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $34.06 Million Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.40% of CorVel worth $34,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 281,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $143.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.36.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.43 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 9.40%.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 442,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,285,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total value of $78,215.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 442,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,285,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,034. 48.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

