Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,311 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

