Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

