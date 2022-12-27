Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $294.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $620.61. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

