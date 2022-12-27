Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.29 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 307.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 34.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 24.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 39,371 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $164.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

