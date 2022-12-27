Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,089,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $105,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE DIS opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.69 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

