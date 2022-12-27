65,795 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,795 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

