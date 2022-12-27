Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,787 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aflac were worth $81,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

AFL stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

