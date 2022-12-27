Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 454 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DIS opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

