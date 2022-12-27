ABCMETA (META) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,740.44

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $34.98 million and approximately $10,740.44 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037116 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040164 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00227565 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00035056 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,457.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

