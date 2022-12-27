Aleph Zero (AZERO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.08 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00005486 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $176.92 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 191,573,491 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

