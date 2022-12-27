KlayUniverse 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $753.91 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 55.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $753.91 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $892.05 or 0.05295777 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00498779 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,978.06 or 0.29552921 BTC.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.03982566 USD and is down -34.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,234.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

