Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.12 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $6.12 million and $64,220.21 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 73.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $892.05 or 0.05295777 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00498779 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,978.06 or 0.29552921 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03457273 USD and is down -11.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $67,000.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

