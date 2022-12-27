EAC Price Tops $0.0486 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market cap of $14.57 million and approximately $19,221.62 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00415363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021152 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000932 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018072 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0486847 USD and is down -10.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $22,411.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

