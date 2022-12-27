Pundi X (New) Price Down 1.5% This Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00002045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $88.98 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.34540565 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $7,692,705.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

