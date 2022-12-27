WOW-token (WOW) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $438.23 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. WOW-token has a market cap of $438.23 million and $4.91 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.01 or 0.01460445 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007973 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018564 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032345 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.32 or 0.01723521 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04383164 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

