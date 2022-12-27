Amgen (AMG) Price Tops $1.11 on Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Amgen token can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00006612 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Amgen has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Amgen has a total market cap of $110.19 million and $370,601.94 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11297874 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $291,596.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

