Hedron (HDRN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $45.02 Million

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Hedron token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedron has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $45.02 million and $424,131.97 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hedron

Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

