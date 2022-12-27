QUASA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130,885.03 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $137.01 million and approximately $130,885.03 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037116 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040164 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00227565 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00178629 USD and is up 57.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $133,576.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

