Jet Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,622.20 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $27.32 million and approximately $58,622.20 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037116 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040164 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00227565 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01607858 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $61,027.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

