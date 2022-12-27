Seiren Games Network Price Up 66.6% Over Last Week (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 75.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Seiren Games Network token can now be bought for $0.0900 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $26,354.24 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seiren Games Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

