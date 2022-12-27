iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

