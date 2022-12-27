Leverty Financial Group LLC Buys 230 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.13.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

