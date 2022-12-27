Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is Leverty Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Leverty Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.5% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 104.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $237.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

