Leverty Financial Group LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.7% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

